Best 30-06 Ammo for Accuracy: Stop Missing Deer with This Ammo

April 10, 2023 |

The 30-06 Springfield is known for incredible accuracy at long distances. Despite being created over 100 years ago, it remains a favorite of many shooters.

Its ability to hunt big game animals and sustain a fun day at the range keeps it in the running for one of the best rounds of all time.

Using the best 30-06 ammo for accuracy will allow you to shoot more accurately, which means more deer in the freezer and tighter groups at the range.

So if that sounds like what you’re looking for, grab a box of Barnes 150gr TTSX.

If this doesn’t work for you, don’t worry; we cover many other brands and bullet weights below, so you can choose the one that perfectly fits your situation.

The Best 30-06 Ammo for Accuracy

Most Accurate 30-06 Ammo Overall

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: TTSX

Bullet Weight: 150 grains

Muzzle Velocity: 2,970 fps

Muzzle Energy: 2,939 ft-lbs

Pros

Incredibly accurate

Fast & hard-hitting

Trusted brand

Cons

Expensive

Why We Chose It

The Barnes 30-06 SPRG 150gr TTSX is the best 30-06 ammo for accuracy because of the bullet launched from the case.

The bullet is accurate for two reasons. The first is that it’s a boat tail bullet. Boat tail bullets are shaped in such a way that it increases the ballistic coefficient because it reduces drag.

The second reason is that it’s a polymer-tipped bullet, which also helps reduce drag.

The 150-grain bullet is lighter, but it is one of the fastest on the market and still packs more of a punch than other heavier bullets at slower speeds.

Barnes is a trusted brand amongst shooters. They manufacture high-quality ammunition for many calibers.

Many other ammo brands choose to use Barnes bullets in their rounds because of the accuracy they provide.

The biggest downside is the price. Barnes tends to be more expensive due to all the benefits the shooter receives from their ammunition.

If you miss when feeding your Ruger 30-06 rifle with Barnes 150gr TTSX, it’s doubtful it was the ammo’s fault… So grab a box or ten today to give yourself the best chance of being accurate with your 30-06.

Honorable Mentions

Federal Premium is a brand that uses Barnes bullets in some of their 30-06 ammunition. Federal 30-06 165 Grain TSX uses slightly heavier bullets with similar terminal ballistics.

While it’s a little slower and doesn’t hit with as many foot-pounds, it’s much less expensive than the Barnes 150gr TTSX.

If a 165gr bullet doesn’t satisfy your needs, then step up to the Barnes 30-06 180 Grain TTSX. This ammo has all the benefits of the 150gr version, except it’s a little slow due to the added bullet weight.

Best Hunting Ammo for 30-06

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: Scirroco Bonded

Bullet Weight: 150 grains

Muzzle Velocity: 2,910 fps

Muzzle Energy: 2,821 ft-lbs

Pros

Established ammunition brand

Fast & hard-hitting

Premium hunting bullets

Designed for hunting

Cons

Expensive

Only a 150gr bullet

Why We Chose It

Remington is one of the most well-known firearms and ammunition companies. When you pull the trigger, you can expect it to go bang when shooting Remington ammo.

This bullet is lightweight, which means it’s fast. Not quite as fast as the Barnes 150gr, but it’s so minimal you won’t be able to tell.

Even though it’s only a 150-grain bullet, it still packs a punch, which makes it excellent hunting ammo for many different large game species, including whitetail deer, pronghorn, mule deer, elk, and wild hogs.

The premium Scirocco bullet was designed for hunting and long-range accuracy. So your hunting will benefit from using one of the most technologically advanced bullets on the market, thanks to its increased weight retention even at high velocities.

However, you’ll pay a higher price for the advanced hunting bullets, but it’s still less expensive than the Barnes 150gr TTSX. Since it’s only 150 grains, it won’t be effective at ethically harvesting larger game animals like buffalo, moose, and grizzly bears.

Rem 150gr Scirocco Bonded ammo is some of the best hunting ammo for 30-06 you can find for your Savage hunting rifle.

Honorable Mentions

A less expensive Remington option is Remington Core-Lokt Tipped 30-06 150 Grain Polymer Tip.

You still get top-notch accuracy and terminal performance from these polymer-tipped bullets, capable of taking most game animals in North America.

Winchester 30-06 180 Grain PP is the best 30-06 ammo for hogs because it’s a much heavier bullet, and the Power Point bullet rapidly expands, causing more damage than other bullets.

I primarily use Winchester PP ammo in my .270 Win for deer hunting and have lost a deer after shooting it. I’ve also dropped a hog dead in its tracks with Winchester PP ammo, so I know it works.

The downside is that it lacks accuracy at longer ranges because the bullet is less aerodynamic than polymer-tipped bullets.

Best 30-06 Ammo for Target Shooting

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: ELD Polymer-Tipped

Bullet Weight: 168 grains

Muzzle Velocity: 2,710 fps

Muzzle Energy: 2,739 ft-lbs

Pros

Trusted brand

Quality bullets

Designed for the M1 Garand

Cons

Middle of the road velocity and energy

Expensive

Why We Chose It

Hornady is one of the best ammunition manufacturers on the market. Whether you’re looking for a hunting cartridge or match-grade ammunition, this factory ammo will deliver time and time again.

Serious competition shooters nationwide use the ELD Match bullets because of their incredible accuracy and consistency.

The Hornady Vintage Match 168gr ELD Match was designed for the M1 Garand rifle. So if you enjoy shooting the ol’ reliable rifle, this is the ammo you need.

Because Hornady only uses quality materials, you can trust that this rifle cartridge will fire and eject smoothly, so you can keep shooting without worrying about malfunctions.

The biggest downside is the price; since Hornady uses premium materials, their ammo comes at a premium price. However, it’s still less than many of the others listed above.

The muzzle velocity and energy leave a little to be desired, especially compared to some high-end hunting rounds.

Despite some cons, Hornady Vintage 168gr ELD Match is still the best 30-06 ammo for long-range shooting.

Honorable Mentions

If you want to stock up fast and reasonably inexpensively, then Military Surplus 30-06 150 Grain FMJ is the way to go.

It’s consistent, accurate, and reasonably priced compared to other ammo. Part of the reason is that it comes in bulk, which is perfect for an extended stay at the gun range.

While a JHP bullet isn’t the most accurate, it’s often one of the least expensive. So if you want to shoot more often, pick up a few boxes of Fiocchi 30-06 180 Grain JHP. It’s not the least expensive, but it’s still cheaper than shooting premium ammo.

Fiocchi is a trusted brand because they consistently produce quality target ammo.

For the least costly 30-06 ammo, try Prvi Partizan 30-06 150 Grain SP.

I’m not a fan of soft point (SP) bullets because they tend to cause malfunctions in bolt action rifles as easily as they do in semi-automatic rifles, but your wallet will be happier with each trigger pull when shooting these factory loads.

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: Sierra MatchKing BTHP

Bullet Weight: 168 grains

Muzzle Velocity: 2,700 fps

Muzzle Energy: 2,719 ft-lbs

Pros

Trusted brand

High-quality projectiles

Solid ballistic coefficient

Cons

Middle-of-the-road ballistics

Expensive

Why We Chose It

Federal Premium is another ammunition brand many shooters across North America trust because of its dedication to consistently producing quality ammo.

Because Federal Premium chose to use Sierra Gold Medal Match bullets, you know they will be accurate.

This hollow-point boat tail bullet has an excellent ballistic coefficient which means you can achieve sub-MOA results.

The cons of this ammo are sporting lower-than-average ballistics and the cost. This round isn’t going to blow away other rounds, but it also won’t thump your shoulder as hard, either.

While it’s not the most expensive 30-06 ammo we’ve reviewed, it will still make your wallet much lighter with each pull of the trigger.

For me, the cons don’t outweigh the pros for serious 30-06 target shooters, so I believe picking up several boxes before your next shooting competition is well worth it.

However, if you don’t need premium ammo, we have quality ammo reasonably priced at Ammo.com.

Honorable Mentions

When you plan to go big game hunting, try Federal 30-06 165 Grain Fusion or Federal Fusion 180 Grain.

The fusion bullet was built for deer hunting, offering hunters excellent expansion and weight retention on impact, which means more deer in your freezer.

If you’re hunting elk, I recommend stepping up to the 180gr bullet despite being a little slower.

Buyer’s Guide: What to Look for In Accurate 30-06 Ammo

When you’re new to buying ammo, it can be confusing and frustrating trying to figure out which is best.

I remember staring at the ammo shelves at the gun store and not knowing what I needed or even what questions to ask, so I chose the correct ammo.

Thankfully, I had some guidance from my dad and grandpa that I’ll happily pass along to you.

Bullet Types

The bullet type dramatically affects the price and function of the ammo.

Various types of bullets are used for target shooting and hunting.

So what are some common 30-06 bullet types, and what are they used for?

I’m glad you asked!

Below you’ll find several types of bullets for hunting and target shooting.

SP

Soft point bullets are the cheapest option for 30-06 shooters. They can be used for target shooting or hunting.

They’re the least expensive bullet because they’re less technologically advanced than other bullets.

They’re prone to causing malfunctions when the bullet’s tip catches instead of sliding into the chamber.

The Nosler Partition bullet is the exception to this rule, though it’s technically not a soft point bullet.

FMJ

A Full Metal Jacket bullet makes for an excellent target or hog-hunting round.

It’s a great target round because they’re usually pretty cheap bullets. Many hog hunters prefer an FMJ because it penetrates hogs’ thick hide and dense bones to the vitals much better than an SP or JHP bullet.

JHP

A Jacketed Hollow Point is designed for hunting applications but can be used for target shooting.

They’re more expensive than SP and FMJ bullets because they require more effort to make.

A JHP expands better than an FMJ, but it doesn’t penetrate as well, so you have to decide which one is most important to you.

HPBT

A Hollow Point Boat Tail is one of the best bullets on the market. HPBT bullets tend to have a high ballistic coefficient, which means they’re very accurate.

They’re great for hunting and target shooting, but they tend to cost much more than a JHP or FMJ.

A polymer-tipped bullet is an HP or HPBT with a plastic tip that aids in reducing drag and bullet expansion upon impact.

These are the most technologically advanced bullets on the market. The Nosler Accubond and Hornady SST are polymer-tipped bullets.

Bullet Weights

The most commonly used 30-06 bullet weights are 150gr, 165gr, and 180gr. The most powerful 30-06 ammo utilizes a 220gr or larger bullet, while lighter 30-06 bullets weigh as little as 110gr or 125gr.

Here’s a quick reference to the most common 30-06 bullet weights.

125gr

150gr

165gr

168gr

180gr

220gr

30-06 Ballistics

Note: This information comes from the manufacturer and is for informational purposes only. The actual ballistics obtained with your firearm can vary considerably from the advertised ballistics. Also, ballistics can vary from lot to lot with the same brand and type load.

How to Save Money When Buying 30-06 Ammo

We all have experienced the shock of ammo price increases, and many of us can’t afford to visit the range as often as we used to because of it.

However, there is hope when buying 30-06 ammo. You can use a few tactics to save money on ammo to continue to enjoy the greatest pastime in American History.

Buying in Bulk

While spending more money on ammo might seem contradictory, when you break it down to the cost per round, buying bulk ammo is much cheaper than non-bulk ammo.

Manufacturers and retailers are willing to give better discounts on ammo when you buy it in bulk because it decreases their shipping costs.

When stored properly, bulk ammo can last indefinitely, a real advantage for large ammo purchases.

Reloading

Reloading the spent casings is another way to save some money. However, once again, it costs more initially.

You need to purchase all the reloading equipment and supplies, but once you’ve purchased that, you can begin reaping the rewards.

Handloaders enjoy more control over their rounds versus factory ammo, which means more accuracy and consistency.

If you want to get really crazy, combine both methods to increase your savings exponentially.

Frequently Asked Questions

How far can a 30-06 be accurate?

A 30-06 can be accurate to 500 yards or about 450 meters. Most shots with a 30-06 are much closer than 500 yards.

How accurate are 30-06 rifles?

30-06 rifles are very accurate, especially with the right ammo. Accuracy depends on many things, including the gun, shooter, and ammo, so when the best of all three are combined, the 30-06 is incredibly accurate.

Do Snipers still use 30-06?

No, snipers do not still use 30-06 in most instances. The 308 Winchester replaced the 30-06, which has since been replaced by other sniper cartridges in recent years.

What 30 06 ammo is the best for target shooting?

The 30 06 ammo best for target shooting is Hornady Vintage Match 168gr ELD Match.

What is the best hunting ammo for 30-06?

The best hunting ammo for 30-06 is Barnes 150gr TTSX.

Parting Shots

As you can see, Barnes 150gr TTSX is the best 30-06 ammo for accuracy because it utilizes a polymer-tipped hollow point boat tail bullet with a high ballistic coefficient.

It can be used for hunting and target shooting applications; however, it’s expensive, so be prepared to cry a little after each trigger pull.

Back to the Best 30-06 Ammo for Accuracy

Now that you understand the best 30-06 ammo for accuracy, get back to our top 3 list by clicking HERE!

Best 30-06 Ammo for Accuracy: Stop Missing Deer with This Ammo originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.

