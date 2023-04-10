French Alps Avalanche Kills Six On Easter Sunday

So far, six skiers, two of whom were guides, were killed in a massive avalanche caught on video in the French Alps on Easter Sunday.

Reuters reported the avalanche occurred in the afternoon at the Armancette glacier, near Mont Blanc in south-eastern France.

Rescue teams snowmobiled to the avalanche area. They found six bodies, but according to Emmanuel Coquand, a spokesperson for the local authorities in the region, all searches have been called because there are no other reports of missing persons.

Coquand declined to comment on the six people killed. However, Reuters said:

Local media said two of them were mountain guides and the other four were their clients, all French, including a young woman and man in their 20s and a couple in their 40s.

According to Jean-Luc Mattel, an official of the nearby Contamines-Montjoie village, the avalanche was caused by a large slab of snow breaking off from the top of the mountain. Reuters said the avalanche was over 500 meters wide.

At the time of the incident, there was no avalanche warning for the area.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "Our thoughts are with [the victims] and their families."