‘No!’: Reporters Fact-Check Jean-Pierre As She Insists Biden Takes ‘Unprecedented’ Number of Questions

April 10, 2023   |   Tags:

Reporters at the Monday White House press briefing voiced their disagreement with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim that President Joe Biden answers an "unprecedented" number of shouted questions, showing even mainstream reporters are frustrated with Biden’s inaccessibility.  The post 'No!': Reporters Fact-Check Jean-Pierre As She Insists Biden Takes 'Unprecedented' Number of Questions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


