‘No!’: Reporters Fact-Check Jean-Pierre As She Insists Biden Takes ‘Unprecedented’ Number of Questions

April 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Reporters at the Monday White House press briefing voiced their disagreement with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim that President Joe Biden answers an "unprecedented" number of shouted questions, showing even mainstream reporters are frustrated with Biden’s inaccessibility. The post 'No!': Reporters Fact-Check Jean-Pierre As She Insists Biden Takes 'Unprecedented' Number of Questions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...