Northern Ireland's Violent History

U.S. President Biden is due to visit Northern Ireland and the the Republic of Ireland this week, marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement - generally acknowledged to have ended the conflict known as 'The Troubles', though instances of sporadic violence have occurred since.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, the conflict was fought on political and national grounds, encompassing ethnic and sectarian dimensions.

According to CAIN at Ulster University, 3,568 people died during The Troubles from 1969 to 2010.

You will find more infographics at Statista

1,879 were civilian and 1,117 were members of the British security forces.

A further 300 were republican paramilitaries, 162 were loyalist paramilitaries and 11 were Irish security.