. . . Physical Precious Metals Offer Immediate Wealth Protection and Long-Term Stability

One of the most common questions I receive about physical precious metals is how they can be used today. Are they investments that can generate returns? Possibly, as we’ve seen in recent years; gold prices have nearly doubled since their recent low point near the end of 2015.

I am not a financial advisor, but even if I was I would not recommend precious metals for the intention of generating heavy returns. If they do, great! But the real benefit is in short-term protection during economic turmoil and long-term stability.

Short-term protection is based on the notion that various asset classes may take a dive in the near future. Physical gold and silver have demonstrated strength in consistency even when the economy is down. In fact, prices often rise based on drops in other investments. The reason physical precious metals are often called “smart money” is because the ebb and flow is generally less pronounced than with riskier components of a portfolio.

As for long-term protection, gold and silver are not “woke.” They do not gain or lose based on the current push for Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment decisions. As central banks, investment managers like BlackRock, and most governments of the world push for “woke” investments, physical gold and silver remain unphased.

Perhaps this is one of the reasons central banks are buying up as much as they can while telling the common investors to buy shares in woke companies.

The world seems to be plunging headfirst toward ubiquitous central bank digital currencies. When they are fully rolled out, it’s safe to assume that physical gold and silver will still retain value even if other investment types plummet. So as a hedge they work well because they can be exchanged for the fiat currencies of today and they can also be exchanged for future central bank digital currencies.

There was a time not too long ago when gold and silver were simply investments that offered stability. Today, they continue to do that and so much more based on the turbulent state of the constantly shifting global and national economies. Contact Ira about it today.

