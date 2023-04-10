Report: Biden Admin ‘Moving Toward’ Giving TikTokers Their Own White House Briefing Room
April 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The Biden administration is "moving toward" creating a press briefing room just for social media influencers, particularly users of the Chinese spyware app TikTok, Axios reported Sunday. The post Report: Biden Admin 'Moving Toward' Giving TikTokers Their Own White House Briefing Room appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
