The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Report: Biden Admin ‘Moving Toward’ Giving TikTokers Their Own White House Briefing Room

April 10, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration is "moving toward" creating a press briefing room just for social media influencers, particularly users of the Chinese spyware app TikTok, Axios reported Sunday. The post Report: Biden Admin 'Moving Toward' Giving TikTokers Their Own White House Briefing Room appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x