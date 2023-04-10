The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Riley Gaines Threatens Lawsuit Against University After Alleged Assault by Trans Activists

April 10, 2023

Former swimmer Riley Gaines is threatening legal action against San Francisco State University after transgender activists allegedly assaulted her at the school following her speech on Thursday. The post Riley Gaines Threatens Lawsuit Against University After Alleged Assault by Trans Activists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


