Riley Gaines Threatens Lawsuit Against University After Alleged Assault by Trans Activists
April 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Former swimmer Riley Gaines is threatening legal action against San Francisco State University after transgender activists allegedly assaulted her at the school following her speech on Thursday. The post Riley Gaines Threatens Lawsuit Against University After Alleged Assault by Trans Activists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
