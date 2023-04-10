Silencing Debate: California Dems Block Hearing On Transgenderism in Schools Due to Fear of ‘Hateful Rhetoric’
April 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
California Democrats this week blocked a hearing for a bill that would require schools to inform parents if their children begin using different pronouns, claiming debate over the bill would "provide a forum for increasingly hateful rhetoric." The post Silencing Debate: California Dems Block Hearing On Transgenderism in Schools Due to Fear of 'Hateful Rhetoric' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
