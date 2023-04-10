Three Hunter Biden Paintings On Display At SoHo Gallery For $85,000 Each

While President Donald Trump is indicted and arrested related to $130,000 in alleged hush money he paid Stormy Daniels more than half a decade ago, Hunter Biden is roaming the streets of Manhattan selling his art for a cool $85,000 per piece.

A group exhibition called “Bridging the Abstract,” a show at Georges Bergès Gallery in SoHo, is displaying three pieces of Biden's that are priced at $85,000 each, CNN reported last week.

And despite the growing number of investigations into Biden's conduct, led by the Republican majority House of Representatives, his gallerist and friend, Georges Bergès, has defended showing and selling his art.

“It’s been challenges unique to him that no other galleries would have with an artist, so you almost have to be passionate about this to continue … really believe in him as an artist on many, many different levels,” he told CNN.

When asked about the hefty price tags on the pieces, Berges responded: “You could buy a politician for a lot less than that.”

Well, there you have it. Case closed, right?

Photo: New York Times

CNN reports that there is a sales arrangement in place for the artwork between Berges and Biden that keeps the purchaser of the artwork anonymous to both Biden and the public. The report continued with this air tight compliance plan the gallery has put in place:

If there was any unusual behavior – such as the offer price being too high or a collector who doesn’t appear interested in the work – the gallery is expected to turn down the offer, the sources said. However, there was no clear enforcement mechanism for the standards agreed upon by the gallery and the prospective purchasers.

No specifics were given on what constitutes "unusual behavior", or a "price being too high". It wasn't made clear who determines those variables and what plan is put into place for such instances.

A spokesperson for Biden told CNN: “There is no reason for Mr. Biden’s legal team to be notified of what is standard practice for galleries representing artists – selling their art. The gallery sets the pricing and handles all sales based upon the highest ethical standards of the industry.”

Last month, Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer of the House Oversight committee, requested more information: “Mr. Bergès has refused to provide any information regarding who is buying Mr. Biden’s art. He has chosen to obstruct in an apparent effort to shield Mr. Biden and/or the purchasers’ of Mr. Biden’s art from congressional oversight.”