The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tucker Carlson Bombshell Prediction: Biden Will be ‘Shoved Aside’ for ‘Straight White Man’ Gruesome Newsom ‘Who Loves the Big Banks’ [VIDEO]

April 10, 2023   |   Tags:

The post Tucker Carlson Bombshell Prediction: Biden Will be ‘Shoved Aside’ for ‘Straight White Man’ Gruesome Newsom ‘Who Loves the Big Banks’ [VIDEO] appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tucker Carlson Bombshell Prediction: Biden Will be ‘Shoved Aside’ for ‘Straight White Man’ Gruesome Newsom ‘Who Loves the Big Banks’ [VIDEO]

April 10, 2023   |   Tags:

The post Tucker Carlson Bombshell Prediction: Biden Will be ‘Shoved Aside’ for ‘Straight White Man’ Gruesome Newsom ‘Who Loves the Big Banks’ [VIDEO] appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x