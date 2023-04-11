2024 presidential election – why bother?

Seriously, the 2024 Election is 19 months away. More than a year and a half.

But to listen to, or read of, many pundits, it has already been decided who is going to win on 05 November 2024.

The problem is, they don’t all agree. After the indictment and processing (arrest and release on bond) of The Donald yesterday, many claim that the actions of a Manhattan District Attorney have so mobilized and outraged Trumpistas and many more Republicans and even a fair number of independents and Democrats that Trump will definitely win. Possibly by a landslide, given Uncle Joe’s age, mental condition, physical condition, and his glorious economic and foreign affairs record – to say nothing of how he has reformed American society by gaining total acceptance of transgenderism, homosexuality, and ending 160 years of race war and 500 years of racism.

On the other hand, there are many who are certain that, as long as he keeps breathing, Uncle Joe is a shoo-in for another four years in the basement of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Provided, perhaps, that he can dump Kamala, who according to many is expected to receive the coveted “Worst VP in History” award in the next year or so. They point out that the Orange Man Bad has ticked off millions of Republicans, including nearly every one actually in office, starting with Ron De Santos and working on down. And virtually every independent voter; he is blamed for COVID-19, for the Ukraine War, and for the untimely death of Elizabeth II. But that the nation is so badly divided that he cannot possibly steal enough votes from Uncle Joe (at least after the Democrats are done with their usual tactics).

Some of those predicting the inevitable victory of Uncle Joe and his Democratic and Progressive supporters – to say nothing of the Deep State – are people that have a fairly good record as a semi-prophet of economic and political events.

Libertarians? Constitutionalists? Taxpayers Party?

Seriously? Enough said: they have as much chance of winning ANY election beyond local dog-catcher or playground monitor as yesterday’s Black Hills snow has of lasting until 1 June.

But when we get right down to it, how much difference would there be whether it is The Donald, Uncle Joe, Mr. Ron, Mr. Gavin, or Ms. Michelle?

Governments will still be the enemies of liberty, in rebellion against God and natural law and common sense, still little more (if that) than cabals of thieves and tyrants (petty and on up), and still doing their best to destroy civilization, kill and/or enslave people, and otherwise behave as they are doing today. Especially the FedGov.

Yes, there might be some things that get more worse – or even slightly better – if one or the other wins. There might be a few delays in the ultimate collapse of the governments we have today. But a serious difference? Not just because we change who occupies the White House. Or even whom we send to Congress (or keep there until they die).

If we want things to get better, we have to change ourselves, our families, our neighbors, and our communities – even our political and moral enemies.



