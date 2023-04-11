Billboard Chris: Children Should Be Free… Stand Against The Trans-Delusion! (Video)
April 11, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosChris Elston has been an activist speaking out against the attacks on our children in Canada and the US via the trans-delusional agenda. He’s put up billboards to educate the public, spoken with countless individuals and even worn billboards on his body. He’s been attacked and cheered on, and he joins me in this episode …
