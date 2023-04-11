The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Texas Gov Abbott Working To Pardon Man Convicted in Murder of BLM Protester

April 11, 2023   |   Tags:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R.) is calling on the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend a pardon for a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted on Friday for the fatal shooting of a Black Lives Matter protester. The post Texas Gov Abbott Working To Pardon Man Convicted in Murder of BLM Protester appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


