‘TikTok-Famous’ Freshman Dem Violated Ethics Rules To Build Following on Chinese Spyware App, Watchdog Charges

A freshman Democratic congressman who rose to prominence with his prolific TikTok posts disregarded House ethics rules as he built a massive following on the Chinese spyware app, a watchdog group charged in a complaint Monday. The post 'TikTok-Famous' Freshman Dem Violated Ethics Rules To Build Following on Chinese Spyware App, Watchdog Charges appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


