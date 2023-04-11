‘TikTok-Famous’ Freshman Dem Violated Ethics Rules To Build Following on Chinese Spyware App, Watchdog Charges

April 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A freshman Democratic congressman who rose to prominence with his prolific TikTok posts disregarded House ethics rules as he built a massive following on the Chinese spyware app, a watchdog group charged in a complaint Monday. The post 'TikTok-Famous' Freshman Dem Violated Ethics Rules To Build Following on Chinese Spyware App, Watchdog Charges appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...