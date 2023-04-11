US Designates WSJ Reporter as ‘Wrongfully Detained’ by Russia

April 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The United States on Monday determined that Russia has "wrongfully detained" American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, effectively saying that espionage charges are bogus and that the case is political. The post US Designates WSJ Reporter as 'Wrongfully Detained' by Russia appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...