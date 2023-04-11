Watch The Video President Reagan Declared Would Move “Every Member Of Congress… To Quickly End The Tragedy Of Abortion” If They Saw It

“If every member of Congress could see The Silent Scream, they would move quickly to end the tragedy of abortion.” – President Ronald Reagan referring to the video The Silent Scream In 1984, a film was released by Crusade for Life that was narrated by Bernard Nathanson. That film showed and ultrasound of the murder …



Read More...