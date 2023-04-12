The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

After Earning ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label On Twitter, NPR Leaves For Chinese State-Affiliated TikTok

April 12, 2023
NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C.After being correctly labeled as “US state-affiliated media” by Twitter, National Public Radio (NPR) announced on Wednesday its plans to forgo using the social media platform to post its slanted, left-wing “news” coverage. Instead, the company will promote its content on other social media sites such as TikTok, a popular app that effectively operates as […]



