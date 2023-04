Biden Thanks That Handsome Rapinoe Fella For His Support Of Trans Inclusion In Women’s Sports

April 12, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In brief remarks today regarding the ongoing debate about biological male athletes identifying as females and competing in women's sports, President Joe Biden made sure to specifically thank former soccer star and controversial activist Megan Rapinoe for supporting inclusivity.



