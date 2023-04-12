Did You Know The FAA Accidentally Disclosed More Than 2,000 Flight Records Associated with Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Jets

April 12, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Sadly, the Jeffrey Epstein story got completely buried in the Mockingbird media, and we know why they did it. However, the alleged death of Epstein happened under former President Donald Trump, who also gave Lamar Alexander a position of Secretary of Labor following Alexander providing Epstein with a sweetheart deal regarding his sexual conduct with …



Read More...