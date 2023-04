Man’s Busy Schedule Forces Him To Start Skipping The Gym At Night Instead Of Skipping In The Morning

April 12, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO — Due to an increasingly packed daily schedule, a local man was recently forced to start skipping his workouts at night instead of his normal practice of skipping his workouts in the mornings.



