Pastor Arrested and Forced to Spend Easter in Jail After What He Said Into Microphone About LGBT

April 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Calgary, Alberta, says Derick Reimer is committing hate crimes. Authorities in the Canadian city arrested the 36-year-old pastor for the third time in an eight-week period as a result of […] The post Pastor Arrested and Forced to Spend Easter in Jail After What He Said Into Microphone About LGBT appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...