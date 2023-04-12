The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

You’re Fired: DNC Hands Scandal-Plagued Dem Superlawyer Marc Elias His Latest Loss

The Democratic National Committee has cut ties with Marc Elias, the party's scandal-plagued election lawyer who was behind the infamous Steele dossier that falsely accused Donald Trump's campaign of colluding with Russia. The post You're Fired: DNC Hands Scandal-Plagued Dem Superlawyer Marc Elias His Latest Loss appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


