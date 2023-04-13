The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s New Muslim Liaison to Fight ‘Institutional Islamophobia’

April 13, 2023   |   Tags: ,
From attending an event featuring a World Trade Center bombing co-conspirator to the NSC. In 2010, the Islamic Society of North America honored one of the unindicted co-conspirators of the World Trade Center bombing. Also at the ISNA convention were three members of the Obama administration: Rashad Hussain, George Selim and Mazen Basrawi. Hussain went …


