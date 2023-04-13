The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cameras Capture Moment Cop’s Uniform Catches Fire During Violent Clashes with French Protesters

Paris burned with anger on Thursday over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to raise the nation’s retirement age from 62 to 64. With a constitutional ruling on the proposal due Friday, […] The post Cameras Capture Moment Cop's Uniform Catches Fire During Violent Clashes with French Protesters appeared first on The Western Journal.


