The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

FBI Has Spies in Catholic Churches to Hunt for ‘Domestic Terrorism’

April 13, 2023   |   Tags:
Garland caught lying. A few weeks ago, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) asked Gestapo chief Merrick Garland, “Are you cultivating sources and spies in Latin Mass parishes and other Catholic parishes around the country?” Garland pleaded innocent, insisting, “No, the Justice Department does not do that and does not, uh, um, do investigations based on religion.” But it …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x