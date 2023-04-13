I Hope America’s Evangelicals Are Sleeping Well

The Covid fraud that Joe Biden mercifully ended this week by terminating Donald Trump’s Stalinesque Emergency Order authorizing the demonic attack against our lives and liberties back in March of 2020 is only eclipsed by the fraud that has bewitched evangelicals and politicians alike for over 70 years. The self-ordained theologian/phony lawyer/con man/thief/family deserter Cyrus Scofield, Britain’s …



Read More...