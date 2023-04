Iranian Attacks on U.S. and Its Allies Hit Record Highs

April 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iranian attacks on the United States and its allies hit record highs in 2021 and 2022 as the Biden administration relaxed sanctions on the country, according to a congressional report obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Iranian Attacks on U.S. and Its Allies Hit Record Highs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...