Leaker of Secret Docs Identified in Media as Young National Guardsman

April 13, 2023

Media outlets this week identified the leaker behind the release of troves of classified U.S. intelligence documents as a 21-year-old National Guardsman who shared the information with friends on an online server. The leak, which has been described as the most damaging to the United States in a decade, comprised documents detailing U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war, including its spying on allies and pessimistic outlooks on peace talks. The post Leaker of Secret Docs Identified in Media as Young National Guardsman appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



