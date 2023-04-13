The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Reporter Probably Made WH Press Sec’s Skin Crawl After Invoking Trump’s Name During Briefing

April 13, 2023   |   Tags:

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was peppered with questions earlier this week regarding why her boss, President Joe Biden, rarely offers reporters an opportunity to ask him tough questions. […] The post Reporter Probably Made WH Press Sec's Skin Crawl After Invoking Trump's Name During Briefing appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x