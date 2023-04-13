Sy Hersh: Zelensky’s Pocketing Our Money!

April 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Seymour Hersh is back with another blockbuster investigative report, this time showing that not only is the Ukrainian government outrageously corrupt - right up to Zelensky himself - but that the CIA is well-aware of it and isn't at all bothered. Hundreds of millions are being stolen from American taxpayers, Hersh writes, and the Biden Administration could not care less. Also today, US sanctions Hungary - its own ally! And: DC think tanks furious that Syria is making peace with its neighbors. Watch today's Liberty Report:



Read More...