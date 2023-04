The FBI Should Go Back to the Basics

April 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing. Any reader of the Stephen Covey bestseller "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People" knows that, but the lesson appears to have been lost on our Federal Bureau of Investigation. The post The FBI Should Go Back to the Basics appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...