Disinformation Group Demanding Media Transparency Won’t Disclose Its Own Donors

April 14, 2023

A State Department-funded disinformation group that works to blacklist media outlets for having "opaque ownership structures" is fighting to keep its donors and leaders in the dark, a violation of its own transparency recommendations. The post Disinformation Group Demanding Media Transparency Won't Disclose Its Own Donors appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


