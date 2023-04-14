John Leguizamo’s Boycott Of Mario Movie Leads To Sharp Rise In People Googling ‘Who Is John Leguizamo?’

April 14, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MANHATTAN, NY — With The Super Mario Bros. Movie making over $377 million globally in its first weekend alone and a projected strong second weekend from positive word-of-mouth, the franchise kickoff is already shaping up into a juggernaut. The launch has hit a wrinkle in the form of John Leguizamo boycotting the movie over lack of Latino representation, however, with the troubling result that a sudden spike in Google searches of "who is John Leguizamo?"



