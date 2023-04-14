The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Suspected Leaker Charged With Unauthorized Removal of Classified Documents

BOSTON (Reuters)—A 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard accused of leaking highly classified military intelligence records online made his initial appearance before a federal judge in Boston on Friday to face charges he unlawfully removed and retained classified materials. The post Suspected Leaker Charged With Unauthorized Removal of Classified Documents appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


