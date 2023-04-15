America Under Attack? ANOTHER Large Chemical Plant is on Fire With Giant Plumes of Smoke Rising into the Atmosphere

Call me crazy, but I don’t recall fires, explosions, and derailments happening so regularly in the United States. Actually, I’ll call you crazy if you think this is normal.

This is not normal.

The latest massive fire comes from Georgia on Saturday. According to RAWSALERTS:

A half-mile radius Shelter-in-place has been issued following a large chemical plant fire. There has been a large chemical plant fire at a Pinova chemical plant in Brunswick, Georgia. Emergency officials have issued a shelter-in-place order for a half-mile radius. As numerous firefighters and agencies battle the flames. The plant produces materials such as adhesives, glues, and even food products that are commonly used every day.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta:

A shelter-in place has been issued for residents within a mile radius of the Pinova plant in Brunswick after a large fire was reported. Glynn County officials tweeted the alert out at 3:34 p.m. Saturday, saying the Brunswick Fire Department and Glynn County Fire were at the scene. By 6:15 p.m., the Jacksonville Fire Department arrived to assist the two teams. Meanwhile, several roads nearby were temporarily closed for an expected flyover drop by Georgia Forestry to help combat the fire.

This is not normal. What is going on? Are we under attack?

