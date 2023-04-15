Cash App Founder's Death Sprang From Dispute Over Suspect's Sister: Court Docs

The murder of Cash App creator Bob Lee on a dark San Francisco street sprang from trouble between Lee and accused killer Nima Momeni -- who was agitated over Lee's socializing with Momeni's sister.

This and other new alleged details emerged Friday afternoon with the filing of a motion to detain Momeni without bail, which summarized the initial findings of the investigation into Lee's death by stabbing at around 2:30 am on April 4.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Momeni is an "IT consultant/entrepreneur." His sister, Khazar Elyassnia, is married to a prominent San Francisco plastic surgeon, Dino Elyassnia.

An unnamed witness who's central to the investigation told police her marriage "had possibly been in jeopardy," but that he was "unsure" of any intimate involvement between Momeni's sister and Lee.

Momeni's sister, Khazar Elyassnia, with her husband at San Francisco's Hall of Justice on Friday afternoon (AP Photo/Olga R. Rodriguez)

According to Friday's motion drawing on video evidence and the account of "Witness 1," here's how Lee's rendezvous with death played out...

Murder Timeline

3:30 pm: Witness 1, who has known Lee for 10 years and considered himself a close friend, arrives at a house on Mission Street. There, a small group is drinking: Lee -- who was visiting from Miami on business -- Momeni's sister, Khazar Elyassnia, and the resident.

Some time later: Lee and Witness 1 go to Lee's hotel room, also on Mission Street. Lee had invited Momeni's sister to come, but she declined. At the hotel room, Witness 1 observes a tense phone conversation between Lee and Momeni, in which Momeni discusses "picking up his younger sister" at the apartment.

Momeni puts Lee on the defensive, asking if his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate. Lee reassures the 38-year-old Momeni that "nothing inappropriate had happened." Lee and Witness 1 go to Witness 1's apartment.

Accused murderer Nima Momeni (LinkedIn)

8:31 pm: A white BMW Z4 matching Momeni's car arrives at the high-rise Millenium Tower condo building on Mission Street -- where Momeni's sister owns a unit.

12:30 am: Lee leaves Witness 1's apartment and arrives at Millenium Tower at 12:39.

2:03 am: Momeni and Lee descend to the lobby and leave in Momeni's BMW, which travels to an area near a Caltrans fence on the 400 block of Main Street in Rincon Hill. The men stay in the car for more than 20 minutes.

2:25 am: Both men exit the BMW and stand on the sidewalk for five minutes. Then, Momeni lunges at Lee with a kitchen knife, inflicting stab wounds in the hip, chest and -- fatally-- the heart.

Video shows cash app founder Bob Lee being chased down and stabbed 🙏🏽🚨 pic.twitter.com/tQpe2n99qM — BayAreaAlert (@BayAreaalert_) April 7, 2023

Bleeding profusely, Lee staggers down the block. Momeni goes the other direction, pauses next to a Caltrans fence where police would later find the murder weapon, then speeds off in the BMW, leaving Lee to die.

@DailyMail posted the CCTV footage showing Cash App founder Bob Lee asking for help after being stabbed, the car drove off. Then walked towards the apartment building staggering, holding his midsection and collapsing. #BobLee #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/1t83GNNpmt — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) April 7, 2023

Police found this text message from Momeni's sister to Lee:

"Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pricks.”

"Planned and deliberate attack"

In the motion requesting that Nima Momeni be held without bail, Assistant DA Omid Talai highlighted the fact that Momeni "not only drove Victim to a secluded area in the opposite direction of his hotel, but also brought a kitchen knife with him...this was a planned and deliberate attack."

Momeni's sister, Khazar Elyassnia, at the Hall of Justice with her husband (Justin Katigbak for The San Francisco Standard)

The judge agreed to hold Momeni without bail. He has not entered a plea, and will be arraigned on April 25.