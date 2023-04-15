Central Bank’s Staff Expects A Recession This Year (Video)
April 15, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosEconomists at the Federal Reserve (the United States central bank) said they expect a “mild” recession later this year, an escalation from their previous assessment. The staff expects the economy to dip into recession following the “banking crisis” that is likely not over yet. “Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent …
