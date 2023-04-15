Watch: Beyond The Reset

This excellent animated short film about the not-too-distant-but-very-dystopian future is at once humorous and terrifying.

It speculates on the potential consequences of the infamous Great Reset, medical tyranny, woke culture, and green agenda.

Everything, that World Economic Forum (WEF) is planning for us.

If you'd like to buy the creator a beer, his PayPal address is oleg@3depix.com