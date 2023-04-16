FAA Grants SpaceX Launch License For Starship Orbital Flight

The Federal Aviation Administration granted SpaceX final regulatory approval to launch the world's biggest rocket on Monday morning.

"After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration, and financial responsibility requirements," the FAA said in a statement, adding, "The license is valid for five years."

Elon Musk's SpaceX said the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster are ready for launch at its facility in Boca Chica, Texas, beginning at 0700 CT for a 150-minute window.

SpaceX explained this Starship launch is the first "integrated flight test." This means it's the first time the Super Heavy rocket and Starship will have taken off together.

If the launch is successful, the Super Heavy booster will attempt landing at SpaceX's base, while Starship will attempt a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

SpaceX developed Starship to haul people and cargo to the moon, Mars, and deep space.

Over the weekend, Musk retweeted images of the Starship rocket on the launch pad.

The billionaire recently said the Starship test has a 50% chance of succeeding on its first orbital flight.