Gun Control Always Fails Because Government Cannot Fight A Crime By Committing A Crime
April 16, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYWhen I was young in the early 70s, the courts started doing some very disturbing things. One of the disturbing things was that they not only allowed violent people to bring civil lawsuits against their victims but they even ruled in the criminal’s favor. One case that I remember was a man that sexually assaulted …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments