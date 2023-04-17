Alvin Bragg Ripped Apart by Mom of Murder Victim, Room Erupts in Applause When She Finishes

April 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The mother of a man murdered in New York City ripped Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to shreds on Monday during a remote House Judiciary Committee hearing. House Republicans sought […] The post Alvin Bragg Ripped Apart by Mom of Murder Victim, Room Erupts in Applause When She Finishes appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...