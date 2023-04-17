The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Apostle John Leaves Patmos Resort Brutal 1-Star Review

April 17, 2023   |   Tags: ,

PATMOS — Owners of a local resort were left discouraged after John the Apostle left their establishment a decidedly negative 1-star review following his stay. The owners had hoped to generate some valuable word-of-mouth buzz after the Disciple Whom Jesus Loved was exiled there but now wondered how this blistering review may affect future business.


