Brits Aren't Impressed With Their Politicians Right Now

Conservative UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer received the highest levels of support from the public out of the 20 politicians Statista polled, with just 18 percent of UK adults saying they thought the leaders were doing a good job.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson came just behind, with 15 percent of support. Trailing further behind still came Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Conservative MP for North East Somerset, who received just 6 percent each.

But, as Statista's Anna Fleck notes, when looking at the share of support in terms of voting patterns, things look a little more hopeful for the party leaders. Then, 38 percent of Labour voters said Keir Starmer was doing a job and 45 percent of Conservative voters said the same for Rishi Sunak.