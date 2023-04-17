Defending the border? Oh, right!

April 17, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Invasion?

Breitbart News reports that Border Patrol found 39 “migrants” 19 miles north of the Arizona border a few days back.

Just to make it clear, that is Arizona’s border with Sonora, not the border with Utah. Or the Dineh (Navajo) Nation. Sonora is one of the United Mexican States. It is not clear why the entire group of 39 men were in combat uniform. And there was no information as to whether or not any or all of them were armed.

Maybe it was just a great discount on army surplus? Or maybe not. People love to test the system – including the so-called border protection system. Swiss cheese has less holes, of course. Even when it is not woke regressives in power in DC, Phoenix, Santa Fe, and Sacramento.

DC and those other places scream in panic and horror when Americans who are not border jumpers are armed and go around carrying weapons to protect themselves and others against the madmen (and women) who kill more and more people each day. And unorganized militia units (that is, not government-sponsored) send them into fits of screaming memes. But they don’t seem to have such a worry if the border jumpers themselves are armed and organized.

But that is just one of several concerns. 39 men, armed or not, in military uniform – apparently including combat boots if not hats, is a platoon.

Now we can’t see them?

So does this constitute a military or paramilitary invasion of Arizona? Or is this an example of what was once called a filibuster? (Texas and many other former Spanish colonies were targets of such private expeditions launched from the likes of Tennessee, Louisiana, Florida, and apparently even Massachusetts and New York.)

Whichever it is, clearly the people of Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona need to assume that such invasions, armed or not, are a fact of life. Government goons, no matter what they are called, seem unable to fend off such things, although this photo of captive invaders in uniform seems intended to relieve our fears.

Sorry, I’m not buying it. Are you?



Read More...