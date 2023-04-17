How Biden’s ‘Incompetent’ Health Secretary Caused a Child Labor Crisis

April 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What's happened: Xavier Becerra, the embattled Health and Human Services secretary, was implicated in a damning New York Times report on the Biden administration's failure to stop the widespread exploitation of immigrant children. The post How Biden’s 'Incompetent' Health Secretary Caused a Child Labor Crisis appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...