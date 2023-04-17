How Walmart Pushed Arkansas Public Schools to Go Woke

April 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In January 2020, Walmart approached public school administrators in Bentonville, Arkansas, about hosting diversity training sessions for the district. "We want people to feel welcomed, comfortable, and safe living here" in Northwest Arkansas, Candice Jones, Walmart’s head of diversity, emailed district leaders, according to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. To that end, the company was offering to arrange teacher training sessions with a North Carolina-based consulting group known as the Racial Equity Institute, a group "devoted to creating racially equitable organizations and systems." The post How Walmart Pushed Arkansas Public Schools to Go Woke appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



