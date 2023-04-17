The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New York Passed ‘Revolving Door’ Bail Reform. Now, a Handful of Thieves Are Committing a Third of All City Retail Crime.

April 17, 2023

Just 327 people are responsible for a third of all retail crime arrests in New York City last year, the New York Times reported Saturday, a statistic that raises new questions about the repercussions of New York State's far-left bail reform law. The post New York Passed 'Revolving Door' Bail Reform. Now, a Handful of Thieves Are Committing a Third of All City Retail Crime. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


