Report: Disney Lost Over a Quarter of a Billion Dollars on Two Woke Failures

April 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Two of the three biggest box office bombs of 2022 were both animated Disney movies that, when combined, lost the company more than a quarter of a billion dollars. “Strange […] The post Report: Disney Lost Over a Quarter of a Billion Dollars on Two Woke Failures appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...