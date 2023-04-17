Unforced GOP Errors On Abortion – Dobbs Was A Legal Victory, Not A Political Or Cultural Win

There’s a big difference between virtue signaling on things you don’t really stand for and having a plan. People who do the former, (and you can’t go wrong by citing Senator Lindsey Graham on virtually any issue) overreact and then backtrack because they’re trying to appeal to voters on issues they don’t have a gut …



Read More...