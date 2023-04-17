The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

US Charges Two With Setting Up Chinese ‘Secret Police Station’ in New York

April 17, 2023   |   Tags:

NEW YORK (Reuters)—U.S. law enforcement officials have arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn said in a statement on Monday. The post US Charges Two With Setting Up Chinese 'Secret Police Station' in New York appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x